A Game Of Thrones Movie May Finally Be Happening

HBO's megahit series "Game of Thrones" was so successful that there's been a nonstop churn of spinoffs in development ever since it ended. Now, though, something different is stirring: a "Game of Thrones" movie. According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO has been "quietly developing at least one film" set in the historical fantasy world created by author George R.R. Martin. There are currently no writers, directors, or cast members attached to the project(s), nor any specifics about the story, but there's certainly no shortage of source material.

This isn't the first time the possibility of movies has been floated. Martin said in 2014 that ideas like a big screen conclusion for "Game of Thrones" were being "actively discussed," and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wanted to wrap up the series with a movie trilogy. (Instead, it ended with a final season that was notoriously hated by fans.)

HBO's parent company is Warner Bros. Discovery, which has become focused on straddling its franchises across film and television. The upcoming spinoff series "Dune: Prophecy" is explicitly set in the same world as Denis Villeneuve's recent movie adaptations. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the creative team behind the hugely successful movie adaptations of Stephen King's "IT," are now bringing that world to the small screen in "Welcome to Derry." James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe will use the same actors for DC characters across movies, TV shows, and even animated projects.

With "Game of Thrones" being one of the biggest properties under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella, it makes sense that the company wants to cash in on its popularity at the box office.