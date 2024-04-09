Another Game Of Thrones Spinoff Has Been Canceled (And You Can Probably Guess Why)
"Game of Thrones" continues to try and match the "Star Wars" franchise for the biggest number of announced projects that will probably never see the light of day. Sure, "House of the Dragon" was a big hit and season 2 is on its way, but by that point, HBO had already canceled another prequel show after spending $30 million on the pilot. As of now, there are supposedly spin-offs in the works for "Dunk and Egg," another for the character of Nymeria, another one about Aegon's Conquest, one about the Sea Snake, and a whole set of animated spin-offs.
Though some of them are moving along in development, one spin-off we know for sure won't make it to the screen (not anytime soon, anyway) is the Jon Snow sequel series. You remember Jon Snow, right? He's the guy who knows nothing, was revived from the dead, and had sex with his aunt before murdering her.
ScreenRant reports the show is no longer in development, with Kit Harington himself confirming that the show was in development, until now. "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," the actor said. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."
For the man who knows nothing
You can probably guess why the creatives behind the Jon Snow series couldn't agree on a compelling story to tell — because there's absolutely nothing compelling left for that character to do after the way his story ended on "Game of Thrones."
What makes this funny is that the show was not an obvious attempt by HBO to cash in on the success of "Game of Thrones" by milking it for all it's worth. Instead, it was an idea from Kit Harington himself, with George R. R. Martin helping craft the story. We don't know what the show would have been about, but Harington teased it would've followed a very messed-up Jon reckoning with his actions in its parent series' final season.
Does this sound like enough to justify an entire spin-off about Jon Snow, the man with no friends who abandoned his dog and didn't even say goodbye? Probably not, and we're better off without that show.
In the meantime, we can look forward to "House of the Dragon" season 2, a series that definitely exists and is coming out, when it premieres on June 16, 2024.