Another Game Of Thrones Spinoff Has Been Canceled (And You Can Probably Guess Why)

"Game of Thrones" continues to try and match the "Star Wars" franchise for the biggest number of announced projects that will probably never see the light of day. Sure, "House of the Dragon" was a big hit and season 2 is on its way, but by that point, HBO had already canceled another prequel show after spending $30 million on the pilot. As of now, there are supposedly spin-offs in the works for "Dunk and Egg," another for the character of Nymeria, another one about Aegon's Conquest, one about the Sea Snake, and a whole set of animated spin-offs.

Though some of them are moving along in development, one spin-off we know for sure won't make it to the screen (not anytime soon, anyway) is the Jon Snow sequel series. You remember Jon Snow, right? He's the guy who knows nothing, was revived from the dead, and had sex with his aunt before murdering her.

ScreenRant reports the show is no longer in development, with Kit Harington himself confirming that the show was in development, until now. "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," the actor said. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."