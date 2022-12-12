Jon Snow Is 'Not Okay' After The Events Of Game Of Thrones, Says Kit Harington

This article contains spoilers for the final season of "Game of Thrones."

In the most unsurprising news out of Westeros since Cersei Lannister admitted that her kids weren't her husband Robert's, actor Kit Harington has revealed that his character, Jon Snow, is "not okay" following the events of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Has Jon Snow ever been "okay," really, save for his various horny adventures in ice caves and on boats? The man has a perpetual pout to rival Morpheus' from "The Sandman" or even Robert Pattinson's Batman, so I can't imagine that he'd be particularly cheery after he gets exiled to the Wall for regicide and kin-slaying after he killed his aunt-girlfriend, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), because she went power-mad and started murdering everyone. It's hard to imagine anyone being in a good state of mind after all of that, let alone eternal sad boy Jon Snow.

At a Q&A session at the official "Game of Thrones" Convention recently (via Entertainment Weekly), Harington was secretive about the upcoming Jon Snow prequel series that he is working on with HBO and source material scribe George R. R. Martin, but he did share a few tidbits about his character's state of being post-"Thrones." If Jon Snow knows one thing, it's being miserable.