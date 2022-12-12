Jon Snow Is 'Not Okay' After The Events Of Game Of Thrones, Says Kit Harington
This article contains spoilers for the final season of "Game of Thrones."
In the most unsurprising news out of Westeros since Cersei Lannister admitted that her kids weren't her husband Robert's, actor Kit Harington has revealed that his character, Jon Snow, is "not okay" following the events of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Has Jon Snow ever been "okay," really, save for his various horny adventures in ice caves and on boats? The man has a perpetual pout to rival Morpheus' from "The Sandman" or even Robert Pattinson's Batman, so I can't imagine that he'd be particularly cheery after he gets exiled to the Wall for regicide and kin-slaying after he killed his aunt-girlfriend, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), because she went power-mad and started murdering everyone. It's hard to imagine anyone being in a good state of mind after all of that, let alone eternal sad boy Jon Snow.
At a Q&A session at the official "Game of Thrones" Convention recently (via Entertainment Weekly), Harington was secretive about the upcoming Jon Snow prequel series that he is working on with HBO and source material scribe George R. R. Martin, but he did share a few tidbits about his character's state of being post-"Thrones." If Jon Snow knows one thing, it's being miserable.
A man with many regrets
"Game of Thrones" ended rather contentiously in 2019, but the success of prequel series "House of the Dragon" has encouraged HBO's "Game of Thrones" television universe, and a Jon Snow series is in the works. Harington himself came up with the idea for the series, and got George R.R. Martin's help in fleshing out the story. Snow may have been banished instead of executed for his crimes because of the extraordinary circumstances behind them, but Harington said at the "Game of Thrones" convention that his character might not see that mercy as a blessing:
"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse. He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O'Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that ... that's interesting."
Harington then pointed out that when the show ended, people wanted Snow to be okay, but he's simply not. The man has been through a tremendous amount of trauma (and at a fairly young age), and he has to live with his demons in one of the most remote locations possible. It's difficult enough to try and get a handle on grief and guilt as it is, but doing that in the frozen wastelands near the Wall is brutal.
What could Jon Snow's future hold?
Based on Kit Harington's comments, it's likely that his series will see him contend with both his past and his future, since there isn't really much to do in the present except shovel snow and eat gruel. We'll probably see his good friend Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) again, as he and the other wildlings returned to their homelands north of the Wall at the end of "Game of Thrones." We might even see some of the women of Jon's past in flashbacks, and I wouldn't rule out the idea of him being "haunted" by Ygritte or even Dany. Snow was always at his most compelling in smaller, more character-driven moments, as Harington got lost in many of the big action sequences and political machinations. He was great, however, when bickering with his siblings, trying to survive among the wildlings, and befriending Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) on the Wall. A series that follows Jon as he tries to come to terms with everything he's been through sounds potentially interesting, and much smaller in scale than any of the other "Game of Thrones" projects so far.
With spinoff shows in the works based on the legend of Nymeria, the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" prequel about Aegon Targaryen V, and one about the Sea Snake, "Game of Thrones" isn't going anywhere anytime soon. These stories all seem much larger in scope, however, and if Jon Snow's show can stay personal and is received well, we might get to see more follow-ups from our other favorite characters. I'll keep praying to the old gods and the new for a Podrick series, thank you!