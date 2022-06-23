The Jon Snow TV Series Was Kit Harington's Idea, George R.R. Martin Helped Craft Story

Turns out Jon Snow might know something after all — or, at least the actor who plays him does.

"A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin, whose books were adapted into the mega-hit series "Game of Thrones," confirmed today that the recently announced sequel series following the continuing adventures of Jon Snow was actually actor Kit Harington's idea.

Emilia Clarke, Harington's co-star on the series, initially spilled the beans in an interview with the BBC:

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

In a blog post, Martin says that should this project move forward, he will be executive producing it — he's working on this in the same capacity as the several other spin-offs currently in development. The author also confirmed Harington was responsible for originating the idea for this show, which is operating under the working title of "Snow."

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington [sic] who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

According to Martin, this project has been in the works for about as long as "The Hedge Knight," "The Sea Snake," and "Ten Thousand Ships," but was somehow able to remain under wraps until a few days ago. Harington and his team visited with Martin at his Santa Fe home to "hammer out" the story details, and though a greenlight has not yet been handed down by HBO, "Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that's all."