The Batman Part II Writer To Helm Game Of Thrones Spinoff, Aegon's Conquest

After the success of "Game of Thrones," HBO seems to be taking the same approach as AMC with "The Walking Dead" and doubling down on spinoffs of their flagship program. Season 1 of "House of the Dragon" was met with critical and audience acclaim, and the series premiere was watched by over 10 million on the first day, the biggest in HBO history. There's been talk of a film centered on Aegon Targaryen for quite some time, but news today seems to imply that HBO has decided to deliver a full-on series, rather than a singular film.

According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is developing a series called "Aegon's Conquest," and has tapped Mattson Tomlin to helm the series. Tomlin is one of the most sought-after writers currently working, having contributed uncredited work to Matt Reeves' "The Batman," co-writing the sequel "The Batman Part II," co-writing the adaptation of Keanu Reeves' "BRZRKR," and the upcoming "Mega Man" video game movie.

By focusing on Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros, the series will serve as a direct prequel to "House of the Dragon," and focus on Aegon's invasion of the Seven Kingdoms with his sister wives (as in his literal sisters, not as in polyamory), Rhaenys and Visenya, and of course, their dragons. Rhaenys Targaryen is known as the "Queen Who Never Was," and played a pivotal role in season 1 of "House of the Dragon" as portrayed by Eve Best. Aegon united six of the Seven Kingdoms in under two years, but not without unleashing a reign of brutal terror in the process. This series would presumably cover those years.