David Chase Says The Key To The Sopranos Finale Is Buried In Season 3

It's hard to imagine Tony dying in front of his family in Holston's, just like it's hard to imagine any of them ending up shot in the process. Chase allows us to choose to imagine these things, or to choose not to. Another behind-the-scenes story shared in "Wise Guy," in which Chase decides to break his own rules by filming Adriana's death sequence without showing her dying, feels key to "Made in America," too. "David did not want to see her get shot, because he loved her," actress Drea de Matteo explained, and Chase seconded her: "I couldn't bear to see Adriana get shot. I couldn't have watched that." Is it possible that the same held true for Tony? In a world that often frames great art as more formal than emotional, there's something beautiful and personal about a filmmaker sparing the world a scene they wouldn't want to watch themselves.

Chase gives fans one additional clue about the end of Tony Soprano before "Wise Guys" itself cuts to black. He says that he used the Journey song "Don't Stop Believing" in the show's final scene in part because he kept coming back to a few key lyrics: "the movie never ends/It goes on and on and on and on." That cut to black was an end to one movie, so to speak, but by ending in the midst of so much everyday action, Chase reminds us that the lives of others will carry on. "I think what I was thinking about was, 'The universe goes on and on,'" he explained. "You may not go on and on, but the universe is gonna go on and on. The movie's gonna keep going." Black may mean death here, but it doesn't mean the end: we're still here, after all, still thinking about how "The Sopranos" left us all these years later. That in itself makes Tony's fate brilliant.

