Sopranos Creator David Chase Finally Opens Up About That Ending

The release of "The Many Saints of Newark" last month has given people a reason to revisit "The Sopranos" and its ending — including series creator, David Chase. It's a natural talking point, since "The Many Saints of Newark" is a prequel to "The Sopranos" and it stars the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.

Chase spoke previously about why he chose the song that he did for the final scene of "The Sopranos." In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he speaks further about the series ending, which famously cut to black at a crucial moment, leaving Tony's fate somewhat ambiguous.

Chase first discussed the alternate ending that he had planned. He said:

"I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed."

He then elaborated on his inspiration for the restaurant scene that ended the series: