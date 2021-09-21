Sopranos Creator David Chase Reveals Why He Picked *That* Song For *That* Scene

It's worth talking about the context in which that song, "Don't Stop Believin'," appears in "The Sopranos" finale. In the ending scene, crime boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and his wife and son, Carmela and A.J. (Edie Falco and Robert Iler), are sitting in a diner booth. The song is playing on the jukebox, and Tony looks around, not so much people-watching as being aware of his surroundings.

A man who has just walked into the diner moments before gets up from his nearby bar stool and heads to the restroom. The song continues to play and tension continues to build as Tony's daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), tries to parallel park outside and eventually succeeds. She walks up to the diner, the door dings, and Tony looks up. Then, the screen abruptly cuts to black, right as the song's chorus lands on the words, "Don't stop."

If you go back and watch the scene, it's implied that the man who slid past Tony to the restroom was pulling a Michael Corleone and retrieving a gun from there like in "The Godfather." The abrupt cut to black would then be Tony getting shot in the back of the head, having his life snuffed out by a mob hitman without seeing it coming.

Having "Don't Stop Believin' " play during this scene — in an episode titled "Made in America" — gives it another layer as commentary on the hollowed-out American dream, which even turns gangsters like Tony Soprano into dissatisfied therapy patients. Yet perhaps it's the very ambiguity of this scene that made it so memorable and has us still taking about it and "The Sopranos" all these years later.

"The Many Saints of Newark" hits theaters and HBO Max on October 1, 2021.