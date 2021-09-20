Worth Screenwriter Max Borenstein Wrote The Script Long Before His MonsterVerse Days [Interview]

Obviously Feinberg is our protagonist, but how important was it for you to also make this an ensemble piece?

It was important. I think he's a protagonist in a sense, but he's not a hero nor is he a villain. He's our way into the story, as much as he's a uniquely qualified individual for this particular task in so far as he's, at that point was one of the most prominent lawyers in the country who had been the special master on various different tasks, like this distributing money in cases and all that.

He was one of the handful of go-to guys for a job like this. This job had never happened before. Never been nothing like it, and there probably never will be again. Even though he was unique in that sense, in the emotional sense, he's actually kind of an every man. He was the American who didn't lose anyone personal to him in 9/11, but who was deeply impacted emotionally as so many of us were, all of us arguably were, and wanted like so many of us did to in some way try to help, try to do what he could to make a difference.

He, in his own words, would admit that he wasn't perfect in his efforts to do so, that he was fumbling and flailing and screwed up at times. What I find inspiring about his story is the extent to which he was able to ultimately learn from his mistakes and adjust. But even then, what he was doing was not saving lives from a burning building. He's not a hero, but what he was doing was in the job that he had to do, as a government functionary. I think he was doing his best to bring humanity and empathy to the task ultimately, once he kind of got out of his own way.

The fact that someone working for the government can do something and that the government can actually serve this function of being empathetic to its citizens and giving a hand to help people move on after an incomprehensible tragedy like that, that's what I find heroic and inspiring, especially now in a moment where the discourse surrounding government has become so cynical, and it feels frequently like the government is not trusted to be in a position to do its primary function, which is help its citizens and civilians live better lives.

In your meeting with Ken Feinberg, what else did you learn from him?

Well, he told me the story of a family that became kind of like one of the key stories in the film that we externalized it somewhat to get it away from too close a resemblance to the actual family that it was based on. But there's truth at the core, which is that he told me his story that he hadn't published anything about this at the time. Since then he's been talking about it, but this family where the husband had died and the wife was grieving and didn't want to accept any money from the fund out of a matter of principle due to the fact that she didn't want to make blood money off of her husband's death. He was trying to persuade her to do it because they had this money to at least help.

I think for Ken, in a way I think that is very relatable, just wanted to do something and was frustrated that he couldn't do more. Then, he got a phone call from a lawyer representing the mistress of the decedent. There was this other family that also wanted to be compensated. It was an emotional and heartbreaking thing, just from a human level of Ken holding this kind of secret and having to look at the sort of flaws, the humanity, if nothing else, of the people who died. It's not simply, as we all know, 3,000 saints died in the tower. They were human beings, and that's what's really most tragic and most relatable about it.

I think the reason that sort of struck me in the moment was that this was much closer to the event. At the time, we went from a moment of this national tragedy that everyone was impacted by and felt emotionally connected to, and then like so much else in our lives, it became politicized. And so, it came to sort of represent things and the victims of these facts who were these human beings became used as martyrs by all sides in the political spectrum.

I think to me, that was a moment where it was clear that the martyrdom was erased, and it was clear that this wasn't a political thing. It was a human drama and a human question that was messy and uncomfortable and therefore also rich and beautiful, and I think relatable. So rather than being some very simplistic political movie, it actually was able to get into the messiness of life in a way that I thought could actually be great drama and more moving as a result.

As you said earlier, this is something you wrote during the writer's strike to just really sink your teeth into. Was that around the time you wrote Jimmy Hendrix movie too?

Yeah. I wrote that shortly thereafter. So this film I wrote during the strike, and then immediately after I... it's funny, my agent at the time, who was wonderful, but I didn't tell him I was writing it just on spec. I didn't get paid to write it or anything, but I didn't tell him because it felt like the third rail to make a movie relating to 9/11 in any way. It was the least commercial thing you could possibly do. He was probably right, because it's 12 years for us to even make it, but it was something that I felt deeply and it was well received at the time and wound up on The Black List.

Ultimately, it was a lovely door opener for me and my career. Strangely, it led to me getting hired by Legendary, because I think it was just a script people responded to there. I think if you read a drama, then you think, well, this person can write now let's give him a giant monster movie or something like that. So, it's funny, it's then four Godzilla movies later, finally this movie is coming out.

This business is strange and not especially conducive to making serious dramas anymore. I think that the ones that are worthy and where there's a lot of passion behind them, they do stand the test of time. And in this case, it's thrilling to finally see it making its way out into the world.