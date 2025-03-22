Severance Star Britt Lower Debunks A Major Season 2 Finale Theory About Helena Eagan

The following spoilers are mysterious and important. This article contains details from the season 2 finale of "Severance."

Season 2 of "Severance" just came to a spectacular end, but that isn't stopping the passionate fanbase from scouring every single inch of the last episode for hidden clues and deeper meaning that more casual audiences may have missed. The Apple TV+ drama has constantly rewarded observant — some may say obsessive — viewers, leaving all the mysterious goings-on over at Lumon Industries just ambiguous enough to support even the most outlandish fan-theories out there. Allusions to real-life conspiracy theories, never-ending speculation surrounding those pesky goats, and questions surrounding the exact nature of Cold Harbor are likely going to continue keeping those folks awake at night ... but at least one recurring belief that's been popping up on social media in the wake of the finale can now be safely considered debunked.

The final moments of the season leave a lot up to interpretation, specifically as it concerns Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Helly R. (Britt Lower). The two innies have just helped pull off a daring heist at the very heart of Lumon, freeing Gemma (Dichen Lachman) from imprisonment and setting up Mark's outie for a happily ever after ending. The plan works to perfection, right up until the moment Mark's innie makes his fateful choice: either to walk through those doors and potentially end his own severed existence, or run away with his lover Helly R. instead and choose one brief ray of freedom amid captivity. He opts for the latter, running hand in hand with Helly in as bittersweet an ending as we could've imagined — but fans have been convinced that this wasn't Helly R. at all, but yet another switcheroo with the dreaded Helena Eagan posing as her own innie.

According to the star of the show Britt Lower, however, this couldn't be further from the truth.