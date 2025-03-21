Severance Season 2 Ending Explained

Major spoilers for "Severance" season 2 follow.

There's no question that "Severance" has been the biggest TV series of 2025 so far. The show's long-awaited sophomore season kicked off on February 18, improving on an already popular season 1 in pretty much every way. Each member of the main cast shows up with some great new material, the tangled storylines delve deeper into core sci-fi ideas, and an ever-fluid visual style has made "Severance" one of the most aesthetically striking series currently airing. But more to the point, the mysteries of "Severance" have launched it to the top of the zeitgeist, bringing a level of intrigue and online theory-crafting that evokes all-timer mystery box shows like "Lost."

Does the finale make good on all of that promise? For the most part, yes. As with season 1, "Severance" season 2 ends with an action-packed finale that brings answers to some of the show's biggest questions, while also setting up more major cliffhangers. Clocking in at an hour and 17 minutes, it's also the longest episode the show has had yet by a wide margin.

There are a few more questionable moments, and some key characters get unceremoniously swept to the side when the main plot comes barreling through. But none of that stops the "Severance" season 2 finale from nailing the big moments — and there are a lot of them. Let's get into it.