Severance Season 2's Big Helly Twist Explained (And Why It's A Good Thing)

Now you know why I was treading so lightly in my review of "Severance" season 2 for /Film, don't you? The other shoe has dropped and we can finally talk openly about the second major twist regarding Helly R./Helena Eagan. (The first, of course, goes back to the season 1 reveal of who Helly's outie actually was.) In retrospect, it makes sense that director Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, and the entire writing team would pull the rug out from under our feet like this. After the previous season ended with our innies impersonating their own outies out in the real world, wouldn't the natural next step be for the most malicious of outies to do the same to their innie counterpart in the hallways of Lumon? The creative team left a careful trail of breadcrumbs for us to follow, but it's safe to say that nobody expected so much of the "Severance" fandom to put everything together as quickly as they did (such as the day after the season 2 premiere, as evidenced by this popular Reddit post).

But you know what? That's perfectly okay! For as much as "Severance" draws obvious parallels to mystery-box shows like "Lost" or "Fringe," the appeal of those predecessors also seems to have changed our collective brain chemistry — for the worse. Suddenly, it seemed to become the norm for pop culture events like "The Walking Dead" or "Game of Thrones" to shock audiences with unexpected deaths and twists that subverted expectations for nothing more than cheap thrills. Fans demanded that storytellers to do the impossible: zig when we expected them to zag, but without ever feeling like it came out of nowhere. And, most egregiously of all, shows like "Westworld" actually gave in to such demands and literally rewrote entire arcs ... simply because viewers correctly put together the clues that the writers purposefully included in the first place.

At a certain point, we have to understand that the whole reason plot twists exist is because of prior setups leading to satisfying payoffs. If savvy viewers can look past the red herrings and figure things out a little early? Great! That simply means they were paying attention, like the Redditor who figured out that Helly R. was an Eagan way back in 2022 using nothing more than media literacy and thematic intuition. That's how storytelling is supposed to work, folks. After all, neither Helly R. reveal was ever about the shock and surprise alone; they're about the ripple effects on our protagonists moving forward. If any series has shown it understands what goes into a good twist, it's this one. Let's hope that continues in the episodes ahead.

New episodes of "Severance" stream on Apple TV+ every Friday.