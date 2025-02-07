The Hidden Severance Season 2 Reference That May Change Everything

This article contains spoilers for "Severance" season 2 episode 4, "Woe's Hollow."

Lumon Industries is up to no good, right? "Severance" loves playing the corporation's mysteries close to the chest, only revealing the very tip of the horrific iceberg when it absolutely must. However, what the Apple TV+ mystery show has revealed of the company's true purpose so far is nothing short of chilling, and "Woe's Hollow" doesn't exactly ease the viewer's spirit.

The episode expands the show's mythology in a number of creepy and characteristically veiled ways, some of which are seen through the eyes of an increasingly unbalanced Irving (John Turturro). After effectively severing ties with the rest of the Macrodata Refinement team during their outdoors team-building retreat, the formerly reliable office drone wanders into the woods to give Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) a piece of his mind. Unfortunately, Irving loses his way and is forced to sleep rough in the dark forest.

Here, he experiences a dream vision that's right up there with the most unnerving sights "Severance" has featured so far. It shows a haggard-looking personification of Woe — one of the series' Eagan-mandated "four humors" — working on the Macrodata Refinement work station in the middle of the forest. When Irving investigates closer, he sees a screen with numbers that dance and form eerie patterns that resemble an eye. Small text up top reads: "Montauk 3% complete." The dream ends with a predictable but effective jump scare by the Woe lady, but the aforementioned text reveal is the real wallop.

Let's take a look at the Montauk Project, and what this old conspiracy theory might mean for the poor innie characters of "Severance."