The Chilling X-Files Episode Inspired By A U.S. Navy Conspiracy Theory

Inthe 1995 "The X-Files" episode "Død Kalm," Agents Mulder and Scully (David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson) trek out to the U.S.S. Ardent, an American destroyer frozen in a remote area off the coast of Norway. The ship had recently been abandoned by its crew as a mysterious environmental condition had caused them to age rapidly; although in their 20s, they looked like they were in their mid-60s. When Mulder and Scully arrive on the Ardent, they find that the remaining crew on board has become mummified and that the ship's hull has already begun to rust through. Before too long, Mulder and Scully begin aging rapidly as well. Mulder theorizes that they have encountered a "wrinkle in time," and that the Ardent might be going through something similar to the notorious Philadelphia Experiment of 1943. Scully later finds that their advanced aging might have something to do with the ship's freshwater supply.

Fans of conspiracies (that is the fun kind of conspiracies that involve aliens and Mothmen, not the insane QAnon nonsense) may likely already be familiar with the Philadelphia Experiment. In 1943, a merchant marine named Carl M. Allen accidentally witnessed a bizarre, top-secret naval experiment wherein the Navy made an entire ship, the U.S.S. Eldridge, vanish from the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. Was the Navy trying to make ships invisible? The generally accepted theory is that the Navy had invented a cloaking device like on "Star Trek," and the Eldridge was one of the vessels they tested it on.

The connections between "Død Kalm" and the Philadelphia Experiment are only tenuous, and advanced aging isn't part of the original conspiracy theory, but Mulder does mention it by name.

The true story — passed through hearsay — is even more bizarre.