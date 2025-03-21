Severance Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Hey, have you heard about this little show on TV called "Severance"? It's on this little-known streamer called Apple TV+, it just wrapped up its thrilling and mystery-laden second season, and, oh yeah, it's all anyone can talk about these days. Who knew that a dark office satire all about taking work/life balance to the furthest possible extreme would resonate with audiences as much as it has? Well, that's precisely what's helped turn this series from a quirky oddity into a runaway pop-culture sensation.

"Severance" comes from creator Dan Erickson and executive producer/director Ben Stiller, both of whom crafted a labyrinthine world that's just a few degrees off from our own. Every bit of that tireless world-building effort led to a sophomore season that all but blew viewers away (present company included, as you can see from my very positive review for /Film), putting our main characters through the wringer and leading to a finale that left us waiting on the edge of our seats for more. That last statement alone is prone to trigger some mild post traumatic stress among readers, of course, because we all remember the endlessly long three-year wait between seasons 1 and 2 — predominantly as a result of the writers and actors strikes in 2023.

Will we have to endure that exact same fate this time around? Can we even look forward to a third season to come? And, most importantly, why is Miss Huang (Sarah Bock) a child? You have questions and, luckily, we have (some) answers. Here's everything we know so far about "Severance" season 3.