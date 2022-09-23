Will Scott Bakula Make A Cameo In The Quantum Leap Reboot?
"Quantum Leap" has leaped it's way back onto television with a brand new NBC reboot that follows a new leaper, physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), but what about the original? Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett was the heart and soul of the original series, so is there any chance that he'll appear in the reboot, even for just a little cameo? As a treat?
In an Instagram post with a photo of himself and co-star Dean Stockwell, Bakula gave the reboot series his blessing and wished them "good luck and happy leaping," but denied any involvement with the project whatsoever. While it's possible he could change his mind somewhere down the road and pop up for a cameo in a later season (if the series gets renewed), as of right now, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing Dr. Sam Beckett in the flesh again. Fans desperate to see a hint of the beloved doctor can always check out the season 12 musical episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," in which Bakula plays himself and prays to Ziggy. He even sings!
A 'very difficult decision'
Bakula took to social media to deal with the rumors that he might appear in the new series, and while he sounds tentatively excited, he's not connected to it in any way:
"To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move on... First of all, thanks for hanging around through the decades! Here's the simple version of what's going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it."
He goes on to explain that he was sent a script when the pilot was sold because the character of Sam Beckett was in it. Unfortunately for all of us, he decided to pass on the project and the new "Quantum Leap" team took a different direction. Stockwell, who played Al Calavicci, who guided Sam on his leaps, died in November of 2021. "Quantum Leap" without Bakula or Stockwell seems strange, but Bakula is characteristically hopeful.
Leaping forward
Bakula's post went on to explain that while it was a difficult decision to pass on the project, he thinks that it's the kind of thing we need now more than ever:
"As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone 'leaping' around in time and walking a mile in someone else's shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original 'Quantum Leap' into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!"
The reboot is dedicated to maintaining the themes and moral concerns of the original series, so Bakula has nothing to worry about. In addition to Lee, the reboot stars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.
New episodes of "Quantum Leap" premiere Mondays on NBC and the next day streaming exclusively on Peacock.