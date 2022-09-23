Will Scott Bakula Make A Cameo In The Quantum Leap Reboot?

"Quantum Leap" has leaped it's way back onto television with a brand new NBC reboot that follows a new leaper, physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), but what about the original? Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett was the heart and soul of the original series, so is there any chance that he'll appear in the reboot, even for just a little cameo? As a treat?

In an Instagram post with a photo of himself and co-star Dean Stockwell, Bakula gave the reboot series his blessing and wished them "good luck and happy leaping," but denied any involvement with the project whatsoever. While it's possible he could change his mind somewhere down the road and pop up for a cameo in a later season (if the series gets renewed), as of right now, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing Dr. Sam Beckett in the flesh again. Fans desperate to see a hint of the beloved doctor can always check out the season 12 musical episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," in which Bakula plays himself and prays to Ziggy. He even sings!