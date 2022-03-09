The Quantum Leap Sequel Series Casts Ernie Hudson As The New Dean Stockwell

I loved "Quantum Leap" with my entire heart when it aired back in the late '80s and early '90s. The idea of time travel was part of it, of course, but it was also watching what it was like for someone to live another person's life. If you never watched it, here's the deal. Physicist Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) is part of a time travel project and accidentally steps into a portal while doing some research. He finds himself leaping into other people's bodies (with his own thoughts, but appearing as the other person) all throughout history to right wrongs, with no way home. Now we're getting a sequel of sorts, with a new team on the project.

The original show starred Bakula as the traveling physicist, and Dean Stockwell as Admiral Al Calavicci, who helped Sam with his situation, appearing as a hologram and working with the A.I. computer Ziggy. Now, "Ghostbusters" star Ernie Hudson has joined the cast of the sequel series in a role similar to that of Stockwell's, according to Deadline.

In the sequel, Raymond Lee stars as Dr. Ben Seong, a well-known physicist working on the Quantum Leap time-travel project who gets stuck in the late 1980s with amnesia. Hudson will reportedly play Herbert "Magic" Williams, a Vietnam vet and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He's the one keeping the Pentagon from taking over to make sure Ben has time to get back.