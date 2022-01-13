Quantum Leap Sequel Series In The Works, Wants To Change History For The Better, Etc.

The official synopsis for the "Quantum Leap" sequel pilot reads:

It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

While there's nothing official regarding Bakula's involvement, that sure sounds like he might be back. Maybe the sequel series will feature Beckett and a few other leapers, like "Sliders" but with changing faces. Bakula teased that he was involved in discussions to bring the series back in September 2021, and explained that the only thing holding him back was rights issues.

Series creator Don Bellisario is attached as executive producer alongside Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero. "Gotham" producers/scribes Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are serving as showrunners. If the pilot gets ordered to series, it would be for 2023. Universal Television is set to produce.

While this is very exciting news, I'm a little nervous about a modern take on "Quantum Leap." The original series is so earnest and full of hope, something that tends to be derided in the über-ironic 21st century. Sam's mission, besides getting home, was to try and make history better through his actions. It's a little cheesy, but extremely heartfelt, and that kind of tone just doesn't fly these days. If the original creator is onboard and Bakula's back, maybe this leap could land. If not, we can just go back to pretending that every single Bakula role is secretly Sam. Yes, even Jonathan Archer.

Oh, boy...