Quantum Leap Sequel Series In The Works, Wants To Change History For The Better, Etc.
Call Ziggy, because we're going time-traveling. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has greenlit the pilot for a sequel to the 1989 series, which starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, who was destined to "leap" through time (and bodies) forever after an experiment gone wrong, desperately just trying to get back to his own life. The series ran for five seasons and ended with Sam still lost in time and space, leaving plenty of room for a continuation. In the years since, many fans have joked that every role Bakula's played is just another adventure for Beckett, and the actor even played a version of himself melded with the character on an episode of the FXX series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Now, it looks like we might finally find out what happened to Beckett. Will he find his way home, or is he doomed to leap forever?
Bringing Back the Leap
The official synopsis for the "Quantum Leap" sequel pilot reads:
It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.
While there's nothing official regarding Bakula's involvement, that sure sounds like he might be back. Maybe the sequel series will feature Beckett and a few other leapers, like "Sliders" but with changing faces. Bakula teased that he was involved in discussions to bring the series back in September 2021, and explained that the only thing holding him back was rights issues.
Series creator Don Bellisario is attached as executive producer alongside Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero. "Gotham" producers/scribes Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are serving as showrunners. If the pilot gets ordered to series, it would be for 2023. Universal Television is set to produce.
While this is very exciting news, I'm a little nervous about a modern take on "Quantum Leap." The original series is so earnest and full of hope, something that tends to be derided in the über-ironic 21st century. Sam's mission, besides getting home, was to try and make history better through his actions. It's a little cheesy, but extremely heartfelt, and that kind of tone just doesn't fly these days. If the original creator is onboard and Bakula's back, maybe this leap could land. If not, we can just go back to pretending that every single Bakula role is secretly Sam. Yes, even Jonathan Archer.
Oh, boy...