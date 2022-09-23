Quantum Leap's Showrunner Wants To Keep To The Core 'Tenets' Of The Original Show

Over 3 million people tuned in for the network premiere of NBC's "Quantum Leap" revival, which is a sequel to the original series starring Scott Bakula (though he's not involved in it outside archive photos). People were/are clearly curious to see what this new series is all about, and according to showrunner Martin Gero, it's about "hope, heart, humor, and history," just as its predecessor was.

The new "Quantum Leap" stars Raymond Lee as physicist Ben Song, leader of the revived Quantum Leap project, who steps into the accelerator in 2022 and wakes with amnesia in the body of a bank robber circa 1985. "Getaway driver" is just the first stop on Lee's whirlwind time-traveling tour, as his consciousness continues to jump through time into different bodies so he can help people in their lives and make history better. Along the way, he has the chance to interact with a hologram from the future and just generally do his best to live up to the legacy of "Quantum Leap" on TV.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Gero explained that the new "Quantum Leap," created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt based on Donald P. Bellisario's original series, has another key crew member from that series in its corner. And she had some valuable insight into the show's ethos: