Why Raymond Lee Thinks Of Quantum Leap As An 'Actor's Dream'

While speaking to Nerd Reactor about the reboot of the seminal sci-fi series that originally starred Scott Bakula as the time-and-body jumping Dr. Samuel Beckett, Lee shared that playing Dr. Ben Song in the continuation has been a dream come true. The former "Kevin Can F*** Himself" star basically said in the interview that there's never a dull moment on the NBC show from an acting perspective because of how much it changes from episode to episode:

"It's an actor's dream. The scenery never is the same, and it's just very exciting to have that kind of turnover, right? After 7-10 days of work, you have a brand new wardrobe, you're in a brand new time period. Yeah, the cars that you're seeing, props — everything changes. For me, it's never the same, so it's very exciting. Historically, it jumps in so many different times, and so it's important for us to keep track of those things too. What was relevant during what time period, how people spoke, how people talk, what was important to people at that time, and who was the president at that time? These are all important things to keep track of. All of that is just very stimulating and exciting."

I love to hear him say this because it just shows how much more hyper-aware time travelers of color need to be. Back in 2016, "Timeless" covered how much more difficult it can be for anyone other than cishet white males to travel through time because of the various troubles they could encounter. Based on Lee's comments, it sounds like this show will explore elements of that, which is great since it really should be talked about more in the genre.

"Quantum Leap" airs on NBC every Monday at 10:00pm EST.