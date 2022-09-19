Raymond Lee On Making Right The New Things That Have Gone Wrong In The Quantum Leap Revival [Exclusive Interview]

Since this is the reboot of a beloved original series, I have to ask, how is your protagonist Ben different from Sam, and how are they similar?

Raymond Lee: Well, they're similar in the sense that they're both quantum physicists, and they took a leap... and we're both aware that there's an entire team. Well, the original is Dean Stockwell, who is trying to figure out why he took this leap and understanding the machine that was behind it, and we're putting together Ziggy and all that. In our version, Ziggy is already well-established, and what we're establishing is an entire team at the headquarters that is trying to bring Dr. Ben home. I think they're intrinsically tied. Ben has absolutely used the algorithm that Dr. Sam Beckett used, but he has improved upon it so he can leap into different time periods that exceed just the span of his life. There are similarities, but the main difference also is that it's 2022, and a lot has happened since. There's 30-years-worth of history that has happened since... so there's a lot more to uncover.

It's interesting, too, because your hologram, in this instance, also has a love interest this time. How is that going to impact the series? And how does that make it different?

Pretty harshly. You know, in the original it was a bromance. In this one, we like to call it a romance. And there's a lot more at stake once we find out that the romance was a thing, because much like Dr. Sam Beckett, Ben Seong has Swiss Cheese memory, and he doesn't remember the love of his life. As he begins to piece that together, him possibly dying takes on a whole other meaning, because there's somebody that he needs to get back to. So it's a dynamic that is really fun to play. It's also really fun to essentially do a "50 First Dates" as well, so there's a lot of fun themes that play with having a romantic hologram partner.