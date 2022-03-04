Quantum Leap Reboot Casts Raymond Lee In Lead Role

The "Quantum Leap" reboot has taken a major leap forward — the NBC show has found its leading man. Raymond Lee has been tapped to headline the new iteration of the classic sci-fi series that once starred Scott Bacula. This new iteration will not be ignoring the Bacula years, but it will be picking up with a new team, decades after the conclusion of the show's original run.

As reported by Variety, Lee will star as Dr. Ben Seong. The character is "both a scientist and man of faith." He will be portrayed as a physicist working on a time travel project that is rather aptly named Quantum Leap. The publication also brings forth a description of the revival, which reads as follows:

Serving as a sequel series to the original "Quantum Leap," the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

It is said that he will arrive in the '80s with amnesia, becoming a man out of time. There is no word yet on whether not we'll actually see Sam Beckett in this series, but it at the very least doesn't appear that he will be the focal point.