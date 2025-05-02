The Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scene Just Broke A Huge Marvel Record

This article contains spoilers for the post-credits scene of "Thunderbolts*."

At the end of Jake Schreier's new Marvel Cinematic Universe flick "Thunderbolts*," the scrappy, depressive title team — having saved the day — is unexpectedly dragged into an impromptu press conference. Without being able to give any input on the matter, Yelena (Florence Pugh), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) are collectively introduced by the devious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as the New Avengers.

Advertisement

This leads to a post-credits scene, set 14 months later, where the New Avengers have already been installed in their tower-bound New York headquarters. Although they were all previously mercenaries and killers, they are clearly trying very hard to fit into their new roles as Earth's Mightiest Heroes. They still don't have all the techno-jargon down, and they haven't bothered to decorate; their headquarters seems a little empty. Most frustratingly, they are in a legal copyright battle over the name "The Avengers." Captain America, they say, owns the rights. Who would have thought legal haggling would be a major concern for Marvel's freelance military?

Yelena is looking at a high-tech tablet when a buzzer goes off. Their scanning equipment has detected something wonky in the upper atmosphere. Yelena pushes a few buttons, and brings up a spacebound camera feed on her wall-sized TV screen. They mention that something seems to have traveled to their planet from another dimension (!). They take a look at a spaceship, and you can guess the number emblazoned on the side.

Advertisement

As the reader might intuit from the description, this is a somewhat long scene. Indeed, it now holds a record as the longest post-credits sequence from any MCU film, running a full 174 seconds. That beat the record held by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which had five post-credits scenes that ran for a combined 171 seconds.