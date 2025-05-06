Marvel Almost Made A Thunderbolts Member The Movie's Main Villain

This post contains major spoilers for Marvel's "Thunderbolts.*"

"Thunderbolts*," the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marks the beginning of the end for the Multiverse Saga. The MCU films and shows to come in Phase 6 will, in turn, bring the post-"Endgame" saga to a proper close. But first, director Jake Schreier had to deliver an action-packed, emotional redemption tour for the MCU's biggest misfits, including John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell. Indeed, although he's now a hero, he was very nearly the film's big villain.

Advertisement

As MCU fans may recall, U.S. Agent brutally killed a guy in public in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." He was in need of redemption, which is what he got in "Thunderbolts.*" Either that or he needed to lean into the bad guy thing; it truly could have gone either way. In an interview with Screen Rant, the film's co-writer Eric Pearson revealed that there was an earlier draft of the screenplay that saw Walker become the bad guy that the rest of the titular team had to rally against. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The original drafts of this had John Walker as the punching villain at the end. The idea was that part of Val's manipulation was that she had told him that his serum was wearing off, and she was doing these medications to keep him going. In reality, he was a time bomb; a Hulk kind of thing. There was going to be a bit of a 'Sun's getting real low' moment because from the beginning of this, it was like, 'I want to end our third act fight with a hug.'"

Advertisement

The "sun's getting low" comment is in reference to Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) calming down Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the 2015 billion-dollar MCU hit that was "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Setting that aside, it appears the early idea was that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) would have manipulated Walker by dangling the loss of his superpowers as a bargaining chip. In the end, Pearson decided that Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, made for a better threat.