Marvel's Thunderbolts Had Bigger (And Funnier) Plans For Taskmaster And John Walker

This post contains spoilers for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*."

Before "Thunderbolts*" was even released, Marvel fans caught on pretty quickly that one member of the "Thunderbolts*" wasn't going to make it to the other side of the end credits. Amidst all the talk of backstabbing and breakfast cereal, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster was swiftly killed off when the titular team got together, courtesy of a bullet to the head from Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). As explained by director Jake Schrier, the former commander of the Red Room had to take the hit to create the shock and surprise needed to establish that this film was willing to do anything to keep its audience on the edge. Brief as her appearance might be, though, it turns out that in earlier drafts, Antonia Dreykov's involvement was much larger and brought extra laughs at the expense of junior varsity Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Advertisement

Screenwriter Eric Pearson told Polygon he had mapped out that her previous brainwashing would result in a fragmented memory and occasionally see her squaring off with Walker in the film, making for an unsettling on-again, off-again friendship. "On the comedy side, she was struggling with her own memory-loss stuff, and there was a gag where she just kept restarting the fight and forgetting that they had made up and become friends," explained Pearson. "They would be discussing the plan of how to get out [of the vault], and she'd just go after him again, and they'd all have to pig-pile on each other, and pull her off, and be like, 'No, we know each other! We've had this conversation before!'"