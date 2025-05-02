Yes, Marvel Fans Correctly Predicted One Major Spoiler In Thunderbolts

This post contains major spoilers for Marvel's "Thunderbolts."

"Thunderbolts*" is in theaters now, putting Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the rearview mirror. It was not without its casualties though, even though the MCU has a tough time committing to death (Just look at how many times Tom Hiddleston's Loki has died only to return once again.) However, one death in this particular movie seems pretty definitive and permanent — and it was heavily predicted by fans ahead of the release.

Spoilers lie ahead so anyone who has not seen the movie would do well to turn back now. You've been warned.

As many had guessed, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster dies very early on in director Jake Schreier's contribution to the MCU. This was heavily predicted when the trailers for "Thunderbolts*" hardly featured any scenes with Taskmaster at all. What's particularly wild about it though is that the death is very sudden, cold, quick, and just sort of happens. The movie moves on without Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov.

Some might have thought that Taskmaster would die and provide some emotional resonance or that the death would at least have some meaning. "Thunderbolts*" may have a lot on its mind, but this character's death is essentially meaningless. She gets mere moments of screen time and gets shot in the head by Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) during the first fight scene at the warehouse as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was trying to clean up her loose ends by having her rogue agents kill one another.

Taskmaster is the only one to die, with Ghost, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Bob (Lewis Pullman) just moving on, though Yelena does have a brief conversation about her later in the movie. Even so, Ghost doesn't seem to feel the least bit bad about killin gher, and that was that. It's frankly pretty jarring. Whether it was the right move to make is a matter of personal opinion, but it's certainly uncommon for the MCU.