The Avengers: Doomsday Cast Reveal Totally Spoils Marvel's Thunderbolts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is approaching another big moment. While the post-"Avengers: Endgame" slate has been a little uneven, the Multiverse Saga has delivered some major developments. But it's all coming to a close sooner rather than later. The beginning of the end kicks off next year with "Avengers: Doomsday," with Marvel Studios having just unveiled the entire cast of the film. The cast reveal itself was a long, drawn out affair, but now we know who the key players will be. And with that, we've also had some significant happenings (or lack thereof) regarding this summer's "Thunderbolts*" spoiled already.

Advertisement

We're not going to give a big spoiler warning here since the brass at Marvel Studios put this all out on front street. "Doomsday" will see the return of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Lewis Pullman's Sentry, among others. All of these characters are also set to be key members of the team in "Thunderbolts*." That being the case, we now know the stakes are quite a bit lower for certain players heading into that movie's theatrical release this upcoming May.

This is certainly not the first time something like this has happened. Marvel and Sony had to market "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which concluded Phase 3 of the MCU, well before "Endgame" hit theaters. It's just the nature of having such a massive multi-media franchise with multiple, individual properties within it that are all dependent on one another. Secrets can only be kept for so long. Still, times like these are a reminder of why that isn't always an asset.

Advertisement