10 Worst Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains Ranked

From world-changing snaps to jaw-dropping debuts, the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivers magical moments. The storylines aside, none of it would matter without the characters — the heroes and rogues — but woof, the worst MCU villains don't do the franchise any favors. In fact, they only add credence to accusations from the likes of Martin Scorsese that superhero movies aren't real cinema. Like a skunk in a perfume store, these antagonists stink up the joint and bring down the value of everything else around them.

Sure, not every swing results in a home run, but these villains are the worst of the worst. Think of Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns from "Captain America: Brave New World" — he doesn't come across as the scary Leader from "The Incredible Hulk" comics, but more like Ivan Ooze's long-lasting cousin from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie." Similarly, what a waste of Christian Bale's talent it was to use him as Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder." More Scooby-Doo than Scooby-Boo, Gorr never comes across as one of the God of Thunder's fiercest and scariest foes in the movie, as every thought of him evokes the opening verse of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

With that said, let's take a look at the worst Marvel Cinematic Universe villains and why they're so bad at being evil. This ranking takes into consideration how much they disappointed in their respective films or shows and why they should be snapped away from existence.