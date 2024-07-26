What Does Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Cassandra Nova Want, Exactly?

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

About a third of the way into Shawn Levy's new superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are zapped by a baton-like dimension-hopping widget and shunted into a realm nicknamed the Void. The Void is a handy pocket dimension overseen by the Time Variant Authority, a shadowy organization tasked with wrangling crossovers between disparate parallel universes. It seems that if people dimension-hop too frequently, it can have cataclysmic comic consequences, and that kind of activity needs to be policed.

When someone gets a little too cavalier for one dimension, or their continued presence poses a vague cosmic risk, they are sent to the Void as punishment. The Void is a vast desert wasteland, peppered with vehicles, buildings, and a few stragglers fighting to survive. Fans of superhero cinema will be happy to learn that many abandoned characters from now-defunct film franchises have lived on in the Void, and many might wiggle with pleasure over the film's many random cameos.

The Void is overseen by a rogue wasteland tyrant named Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the evil twin sister of Professor X from the X-Men comics. Cassandra is a powerful psychic like her brother, but uses her powers for evil, controlling the denizens of the Void with an iron fist. She can also reach into people's brains and manipulate their thoughts; no one has secrets from Cassandra.

Naturally, Cassandra serves as one of the film's central villains, and she will ultimately find herself elbow-deep inside a doomsday device later in the film. She explains what she's doing, and the makers of "Deadpool & Wolverine" make it clear why she needs to be stopped ... but it's never clearly explained why Cassandra wants what she wants. Her villain motivation is pretty flimsy.