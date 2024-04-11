Deadpool & Wolverine Footage Reaction: Wade Wilson Brings R-Rated Raunch To The MCU [CinemaCon 2024]
Deadpool, the foul-mouthed pansexual super-anti-hero played by perpetual smart-aleck Ryan Reynolds, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That alone feels like pretty mind-blowing stuff, but he's also bringing back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who appeared to have hung up his adamantium claws after "Logan" in 2017. In the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine," hitting theaters on July 26, 2024, the Merc with the Mouth will join the MCU courtesy of some timeline-bending shenanigans ala the Disney+ series "Loki," and the first teaser trailer hints at just how that all happens. Unfortunately, we don't get to see much of Morena Baccarin's Vanessa or Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and we have no idea how Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios from 2003's "Daredevil" factors into things, but thankfully now we've got a bit more information on the MCU's first R-rated movie.
/Film is attending CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, where our own Ryan Scott was able to share just what happens in the sneak peek of "Deadpool & Wolverine" that Disney and Marvel Studios showed exclusively to CinemaCon attendees. "To get to see Hugh and Ryan in their most iconic roles, bringing their A+ of A games every day, was remarkable," Shawn Levy joked while mentioning Disney executives were freaking out about releasing the R-rated movie. "Thank you internet, for the endless stream of rumors." While Marvel didn't reveal too much about this highly anticipated return of two of the biggest titans of comic book cinema, it sounds to be at least something fun and funny. And if you don't remember the first two movies, don't fret — we have the only recap you could possibly need.
Deadpool & Wolverine CinemaCon Footage
The footage begins with Deadpool literally stapling a wig to his head while getting ready to sell used cars as a day job at Carmax. He's joining a prospective family of buyers in a mini-van on a ride-along when they ask him, "How does the Kia compare to the Honda Odyssey?" Wade replies, "Good question. It doesn't f***ing suck." The family is aghast. "You know you can answer that without cursing," they reply. Wade keeps his Deadpool costume in his locker and says, "I'm done. I'm fine with being done." Is he? I doubt it. He's working with Rob Delaney's Peter (aka Sugar Bear) from "Deadpool 2" (who now has crazy nipple rings that go to his bellybutton?), but he wants Wade to get back to his superhero roots, convincing him he can use having a midlife crisis as an excuse.
Wade sees something that triggers his senses and lets him know something isn't right, but he goes to a surprise party for him anyway. Everyone is there! Dopinder! The X-Force! Colossus! Blind Al! This should be fun but Wade is pretty miserable with his mundane life. Blind Al is floating Wade financially, and jokes "I pray every day that fire finds your body" after she learns he sold her medications to make money. We then see Colossus watching "Great British Bake-Off" and having mundane conversations between heroes. According to /Film's Ryan Scott, "It's funny, but not laugh-out-loud funny." There is a solid fourth-wall break when Blind Al asks if Wade wants to do cocaine, but he replies, "Cocaine is the one thing Feige said is off limits." An even bigger shocker. Wade and Vanessa have broken up. There's tension, but we're unsure of what happened.
Let's fix the multiverse
Everyone sings "Happy Birthday" to Wade, who is trying and struggling to be as happy as he can. "I'm happy and that's because of each and every one of you," Wade says. "I'm the luckiest man alive." suddenly, there's a knock on the door and it's folks from the TVA (the Time Variance Authority). Wade thinks they're all strippers hired for his party and starts making sex jokes and bottoming jokes. Would it be a "Deadpool" movie without at least one reference to something getting shoved up Wade's ass? I think not!
"I don't like you," one of the TVA agents says to Wade. He rips the stapled wig off of his head before taking him to the TVA through a portal. On the other side, Wade sees Mr. Paradox who describes the TVA as a "watchdog" organization, and explains that they're trying to protect the sacred timeline. Wade jokes that this is a lot of exposition, because it is, but at least if he acknowledges it, Marvel can get away with it. Wade has been chosen for a special job to "avenge" the timeline, but he jokes that he will "marvel" at how "cinematic" it all is. Mr. Paradox tells him that he could be a "hero among heroes" and we see a shot of Thor leaning over him. He jokes that he's "Marvel Jesus" before breaking the fourth wall and smashing the camera with his head. He jumps into an elaborate suit-up scene, looking better than ever complete with Adamantium katanas.
He's strutting his stuff like a fox and reveling at how good he looks, commenting, "Your buddy here is ready to throw it all away for me." From there, the footage jumps into scenes we saw in the trailer, including fights in the woods, Dogpool, Deadpool and Wolverine driving a car together, and Hugh Jackman in the yellow Wolverine suit. It all ends on a punchline button of "Friends don't let friends leave the house looking like they fight for the Los Angeles Rams." Yep, that's our Deadpool!
"Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.