Deadpool & Wolverine Footage Reaction: Wade Wilson Brings R-Rated Raunch To The MCU [CinemaCon 2024]

Everyone sings "Happy Birthday" to Wade, who is trying and struggling to be as happy as he can. "I'm happy and that's because of each and every one of you," Wade says. "I'm the luckiest man alive." suddenly, there's a knock on the door and it's folks from the TVA (the Time Variance Authority). Wade thinks they're all strippers hired for his party and starts making sex jokes and bottoming jokes. Would it be a "Deadpool" movie without at least one reference to something getting shoved up Wade's ass? I think not!

"I don't like you," one of the TVA agents says to Wade. He rips the stapled wig off of his head before taking him to the TVA through a portal. On the other side, Wade sees Mr. Paradox who describes the TVA as a "watchdog" organization, and explains that they're trying to protect the sacred timeline. Wade jokes that this is a lot of exposition, because it is, but at least if he acknowledges it, Marvel can get away with it. Wade has been chosen for a special job to "avenge" the timeline, but he jokes that he will "marvel" at how "cinematic" it all is. Mr. Paradox tells him that he could be a "hero among heroes" and we see a shot of Thor leaning over him. He jokes that he's "Marvel Jesus" before breaking the fourth wall and smashing the camera with his head. He jumps into an elaborate suit-up scene, looking better than ever complete with Adamantium katanas.

He's strutting his stuff like a fox and reveling at how good he looks, commenting, "Your buddy here is ready to throw it all away for me." From there, the footage jumps into scenes we saw in the trailer, including fights in the woods, Dogpool, Deadpool and Wolverine driving a car together, and Hugh Jackman in the yellow Wolverine suit. It all ends on a punchline button of "Friends don't let friends leave the house looking like they fight for the Los Angeles Rams." Yep, that's our Deadpool!

"Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.