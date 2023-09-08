Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's Weirdest Episode Title Is A Reference To A Legendary Sci-Fi Writer

Ellison's relationship with "Star Trek" goes all the way back to the original series. The author is credited as the writer of one of the best episodes of Gene Roddenberry's series, "The City on the Edge of Forever." The season 1 outing sees Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Bones (DeForest Kelley) transported to Depression-era New York, where Kirk falls in love with a woman whose death he learns is necessary to prevent the Nazis from gaining nuclear power. It's a powerful, bleak, heart-wrenching hour of TV — one that perfected the idea of emotionally grounded time travel paradoxes that still bears fruit today. Ellison also apparently loathed it.

The writer was so bothered by rewrites made to his original draft of the script that he copyrighted the earlier version himself and sold it as part of the collection "Six Science Fiction Plays," and later in the scathing 30th-anniversary book "Harlan Ellison's The City on the Edge of Forever." After working together on the episode, Ellison and Roddenberry became engaged in a public feud that would last the rest of the latter's life and beyond. Ellison called Roddenberry a "hack" (among other things) in the aforementioned anniversary text, noting in the acknowledgments that while he was writing the book, "Gene Roddenberry screwed me up yet one more time by dying."

Ellison also sued CBS and Paramount – along with the Writers' Guild of America — for royalties related to the episode. The parties eventually settled. You might be wondering what any of this has to do with the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Not much, particularly, but it does make the show's co-opting of an Ellison title all the funnier. Would the infamously cantankerous author have laughed about it? Maybe not, but we certainly did.