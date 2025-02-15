Captain America: Brave New World's Villains Couldn't Be More Confusing If They Tried

Spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World" follow.

"Captain America: Brave New World" has, rather than opening up such a world for Marvel Studios, only become another reminder audiences are falling out of love with their movies. (Read /Film's unimpressed review here.)

The production of "Brave New World" has has been described as "chaotic." The movie went through multiple reshoots, and watching the movie you can see the unsightly seams of drafts stitched together. The primary villain, Dr. Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), is always a dozen steps ahead of the heroes, but his plan is there to serve the script and get it to the set-pieces, not the other way around.

When we last saw Sterns in "The Incredible Hulk," he was helping Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) create a cure for the Hulk. Sterns, though, also wanted to use Banner's Hulk blood for medical research purposes. Aging soldier Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), envious of the Hulk's power, made Sterns turn him into the Abomination. Sterns was later implied to be getting some superpowers of his own when some of Banner's gamma-irradiated blood to dripped into his open head wound. When "The Incredible Hulk" was made, the intent was probably for Sterns to return as the Leader in a proper sequel (one that wouldn't have taken 17 years to come out). But the movie got an unenthusiastic reception and that, coupled with a complicated rights tie-up over the Hulk with Universal Pictures, meant that Marvel Studios never made another solo Hulk movie.

"Brave New World" finally checks back in on Sterns, who did indeed mutate from the Hulk blood, gaining super-intelligence and a deformed appearance (green skin and an engorged brain). General Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) had Sterns imprisoned in a West Virginia black site to take advantage of his intelligence. Sterns designed pills to improve Ross' failing heart and, by using his power to calculate probabilities, guided Ross to the presidency. But Ross didn't give Sterns his promised pardon, so to repay 16 years in a cage, he decides to destroy Ross' legacy.

But here's the problem: this all happened offscreen, so the movie is stuck telling you, not showing. Then again, with how haphazard Sterns' plan is, maybe more telling wouldn't have been a bad call.