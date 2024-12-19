Jesse Eisenberg Thinks Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman Hurt His Career

Granny's peach tea. All those weird, nervous chuckles and neurotic meltdowns in public settings. That way-too-serious scene of Lex Luthor getting his head shaved in prison. And, I must emphasize, Granny's peach tea. These are probably just a few of the more unsavory moments that spring to mind when the average person thinks of Jesse Eisenberg in 2016's "Batman v Superman." With all that working against him, it's little surprise to hear that the actor felt like being associated with that role held him back in some ways. But don't mistake such blunt candor for regret. As he went on to say, he has no ill will towards the movie or Zack Snyder:

"I loved my role, and I love the movie [...] so I just feel myself to blame, not like they did me wrong. No, I'm like, 'Oh, I guess I did something wrong there.' And so it did feel like I had to climb out again. It was depressing, but I'm depressed all the time. In some ways, it was just like, 'Oh yeah, of course I had this great opportunity, of course it didn't go well.' Just pessimism."

Eisenberg has been vocal about how much he dislikes the more public-facing aspects of acting in major films, which would seem to make him a poor fit for a role as massive as Lex freaking Luthor. Still, despite the end results, you have to give Snyder and his creative team credit: their instincts to turn the supervillain into a whiny tech bro with no social skills or creative talent to speak of was spot on. (See: Elon Musk.) It's just the execution of his performance and the lack of guardrails to his personality quirks — not to mention the script he was saddled with — that doomed this leaky ship to a watery grave.

In any case, today's trailer for James Gunn's "Superman" brought us our first look at our newest Lex, in the form of Nicholas Hoult. That reboot arrives in theaters July 11, 2025. Let's just hope things go slightly better here than they did the last time around.