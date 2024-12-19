First Superman Trailer Introduces James Gunn's Bold New DC Universe

There's a lot riding on James Gunn's "Superman." Not only is this Gunn's triumphant return to DC after making the hilarious and critically-acclaimed "The Suicide Squad" (not to mention, seemingly leaving his days at Marvel Studios behind him with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"), but it's also his first feature as head honcho of DC Studios and the first movie set in the DC Universe.

So far, there's plenty of reason to be excited for Gunn's "Superman," be it the perfect casting of Skyler Gisondo as Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen or the fact that Superman finally has his trunks back (or even Gunn's comments about wanting to make the Man of Steel a "big galoot"). The very idea of a live-action movie focusing on a version of Superman who's fun and optimistic is both exciting and fresh in this era of antiheroes and evil superheroes.

Still, it's important for this movie to deliver the goods, seeing as it may very well be the last chance to get Superman right on the big screen before he enters the public domain (that and for a DC cinematic universe to work before mainstream audiences lose interest in superhero movies). It might help Gunn's "Superman" that, right now, the Man of Steel is thriving (at least on TV) and new takes on the character have been well received, especially those focusing on Superman and Lois Lane. There's "My Adventures With Superman," an animated series that blends superheroes with magical girl anime tropes to deliver a fresh and delightfully fun take on the eponymous hero. Meanwhile, The CW's "Superman & Lois," the last remaining Arrowverse show, has managed to deliver one of the best Superman stories in decades. The last season alone tackled the death of Superman and even an "All Star Superman" inspired ending, which introduced elements that had never been done in live-action before.

Now, the first trailer for "Superman" is out, giving us our best look at David Corenswet's Clark Kent yet. Check it out above.