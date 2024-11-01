James Gunn's New DC Universe Needs To Work, Because This Is Superman's Last Chance

Every trend comes and goes. And it feels like, here in the '20s, cinema is on the waning edge of several of them. The uncontrolled bloat of major studios' streaming services came to a halt with last year's writers and actors' strikes, causing many of said services to curtail their spending habits. Major entertainment franchises ("Star Wars") made big cinematic plans, only to cancel them after several high-profile failures, inspiring a pivot to TV that's only proven sporadically successful.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an especially interesting case, having managed to crank out a few notable hits since the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. Still, the franchise has, in the last five years, begun to increasingly lose money due to films under-performing at the box office, troubled productions leading to a massive ballooning of budgets ("Secret Invasion" cost how much??), and a waning interest in its overwhelming glut of content. It's telling that the MCU's biggest recent commercial hits ("Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool & Wolverine") have felt less like the franchise is striking out in new, interesting directions, and more like wistful looks backward. They are nostalgic victory laps.

Disney-era "Star Wars" and the MCU both had a good, solid decade of success before faltering. One might recall that Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe, which began in 2013 with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" and ended in 2023 with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," also lasted 10 years, racking up 16 films in total. In that case, though, the franchise was massively hit-or-miss, inspiring both scorn and a passionate following of Snyderbros. It ultimately came to an end with the announcement that writer/director James Gunn would be taking the reins of a brand-new, wholly rebooted DC Comics cinematic universe, simply titled the DC Universe, beginning with the Gunn-directed "Superman" in 2025.

Following the above trends, the new DCU will have about a decade to sort itself out. This time, however, there's a deadline. James Gunn had better get the DC Universe working quickly because there cannot be another reboot after it, what with Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman all entering the public domain within the next 10 to 13 years.