James Gunn Should Use John Williams' Superman Theme Again, And This Shouldn't Be An Argument

After being hit with a swathe of legacyquels over the past several years, it's pretty clear that as an audience, nostalgia is our kryptonite. Then again, a return to a franchise can silence naysayers the second they hear a few notes from a familiar score that'll have us sitting up in our seats and our chest involuntarily swelling. That's what many fans undoubtedly felt when, while checking out the stunning new poster for James Gunn's "Superman" (a film that really needs to work), they caught the gentle breeze of John Williams' unmistakable theme for 1978's "Superman: The Movie" sounding out. "Superman" (to our knowledge) isn't a legacyquel, but it absolutely would not matter if it still uses Williams' music.

Given the amount of fire emojis and praised heaped upon the one-sheet's unveiling, people are happily expressing their joy over the beloved composer's work getting reapplied to this all-new iteration of DC's poster boy. Other folks, however, weren't so pleased. Over on X, one user wrote, "The fact that they are using John Williams' theme from the Christopher Reeves films already confirmed to me that this movie is gonna be dead on arrival." Others have expressed hope the theme is being reused purely for the trailer; as another user put it, "Can we please retire John Williams' 'Superman' theme."

Why, though? What unwritten rule exists that says a reboot of a familiar hero has to come with an all-new musical theme? Sure, it might send us on a musical trip down memory lane, but that's a risk franchises shouldn't be scared of taking. Superman shouldn't have to get entirely new music every time a new actor plays him, not least of all when a certain secret agent with a license to kill hasn't changed his own theme song since 1962.