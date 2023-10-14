Every James Bond Actor, Ranked

Few fictional characters don't require an introduction. James Bond is one of them.

Across 25 films, produced over 60-plus years, Ian Fleming's debonair, dangerous, and dashing spy has been at the center of a cinematic legacy that defies the odds. Perhaps only Sherlock Holmes offers comparison — a character so iconic, so popular, so fully-formed, but also so flexible that it's impossible to imagine the modern pop culture landscape with him. Agent 007 set the standard. And then resets it every decade or so.

Of course, a character this important (to both fans and the producers crafting his movies) needs an actor capable of filling that tux and wielding that pistol. And here's the truth: There has never been a bad Bond actor. Sure, there have been plenty of terrible James Bond movies, but no actor has actually embarrassed themselves or the franchise. They've all shown up. They all understood the assignment. They all offered their own unique take on Bond that feels just right, while feeling just different.

So when /Film's James Bond braintrust sat down to rank all six actors who have played 007 in the core franchise films (we're ignoring the parodies and early TV productions and what-not), we knew there would be some tough choices to make. We love all of these actors, and their interpretations of the character. We had to get granular. And it got very, very close at times.