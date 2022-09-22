Don't Ask Pierce Brosnan Who Should Be The Next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan was James Bond before he was James Bond. As Remington Steele, the fictional creation of private investigator Laura Holt (Stephanie Zimbalist) for five seasons during the 1980s on NBC, Brosnan nailed the part of a debonair rake who could handle himself in a scrape and look downright spiffy doing it. One look at the actor in a tuxedo was all you needed. He'd just entered his thirties, and was everything fifty-plus-year-old Roger Moore, who'd huffed-and-puffed his way through "A View to a Kill," was not. He was the 007 heir apparent.

It was time for a change, and after a successful screen test, the Bond producers offered Brosnan the part. The timing was perfect: "Remington Steele" had been canceled due to declining ratings, which seemingly thrust the Irish actor into free agency. NBC, however, kiboshed the deal by exercising a 60-day option in Brosnan's contract, forcing him into an unwanted fifth season in the hopes that the excitement surrounding his fitness for the role of Bond would renew interest in the dying series. It was an incredibly crappy move by the network.

Now that Brosnan wasn't Bond, no one cared; meanwhile, the actor, on the cusp of a career-making role, had to sit by and watch Timothy Dalton vault to stardom.