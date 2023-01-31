James Gunn's Superman Is A 'Big Galoot' With One Major Weakness: 'He Doesn't Want To Hurt A Living Soul'

James Gunn and Peter Safran's long-awaited announcement regarding the future of DC Studios and its universe of films is finally here. Thankfully, it didn't disappoint. The co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios seem to truly understand the woes that plagued the DC Extended Universe in the past and are looking to amend those mistakes with their new lineup. Aside from television projects such as "Creature Commandos" and "Waller," the first major film project of the newly minted DCU will be "Superman: Legacy." The previous attempt to bring Superman to modern audiences was 2013's "Man of Steel," Zack Snyder's first film in the defunct DCEU, and his first in a trilogy that included "Batman v Superman" and "Justice League."

However, there was a mixed reception to Snyder's Superman. The chaotic and violent nature of the third act of "Man of Steel" made some concerned about the direction Snyder was taking the character. The final straw that broke the proverbial camel's back was Superman killing Zod, in a scene that seemingly broke down everything Superman stood for in the comics. Now, with Cavill out of the picture and a younger Superman in mind for Gunn and Safran's DC blueprint, the direction that they plan on going for the character is seemingly the antithesis of the previous iteration and more in line with what makes Superman great.