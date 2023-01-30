1978's Superman: The Movie Was The 'North Star' For My Adventures With Superman

Working on an animated project for Warner Bros. Discovery has become a game of chicken with CEO David Zaslav in charge, as every week seems to bring about another round of shows that are either scrubbed from streaming platforms, or are outright cancelled during production. At this point, it can be difficult to keep up with a project that's actually going to get released. Thankfully, it appears that an upcoming DC animated series for Cartoon Network has avoided the chopping block, at least for now.

First announced in 2021, series creator Jake Wyatt's "My Adventures with Superman" will see "The Boys" star Jack Quaid voicing the titular superhero, while Alice Lee will play Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. While larger plot details are being kept under wraps, the synopsis indicates that it will show Superman through a youthful lens, while staying true to the character's roots:

"Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis, while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a star investigative journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing."

One of the most interesting credits is that of executive producer Josie Campbell, who was a head writing talent for shows like "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" and "She-Ra: Princesses of Power." She also authored the upcoming "The New Champions of Shazam!" comic miniseries. With "My Adventures With Superman" being the first animated solo series for the Man of Steel since "Superman: The Animated Series," there's plenty of "Superman" material to pull from for inspiration, but it appears that Campbell was guided by one of the most influential comic book films of all time.