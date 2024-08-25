James Gunn Reveals First Look At Skyler Gisondo As Superman's Jimmy Olsen & He's Perfect

It's the dawn of a new day in the DC Universe, with James Gunn's upcoming movie "Superman" introducing a new version of the titular Man of Steel, played this time around by David Corenswet. This reset is particularly important for Jimmy Olsen, the fresh-faced photojournalist and cub reporter who works alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane at the Daily Planet. The most recent movie version of Jimmy was introduced briefly in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" as a CIA operative (played by Michael Cassidy), only to be killed off almost immediately.

Now, through the magic of a soft franchise reboot, Jimmy will be reborn in "Superman" — played this time around by Skyler Gisondo ("Santa Clarita Diet," "The Righteous Gemstones"). To celebrate the 83rd anniversary of Jimmy Olsen's first (named) appearance in DC Comics, Gunn shared a first look of Gisondo in the role. He certainly has the perfect dimpled smile to play Jimmy, and it looks like he's committed to the part by dying his hair red.

Principal photography on "Superman" wrapped at the end of July, and Gunn unveiled the first look at Corenswet in costume back in May. The Daily Planet newsroom cast is rounded out by Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs Maisel") as Clark Kent's partner in journalism and in love, Lois Lane, and Wendell Pierce ("The Wire") as editor-in-chief Perry White.