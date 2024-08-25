James Gunn Reveals First Look At Skyler Gisondo As Superman's Jimmy Olsen & He's Perfect
It's the dawn of a new day in the DC Universe, with James Gunn's upcoming movie "Superman" introducing a new version of the titular Man of Steel, played this time around by David Corenswet. This reset is particularly important for Jimmy Olsen, the fresh-faced photojournalist and cub reporter who works alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane at the Daily Planet. The most recent movie version of Jimmy was introduced briefly in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" as a CIA operative (played by Michael Cassidy), only to be killed off almost immediately.
Now, through the magic of a soft franchise reboot, Jimmy will be reborn in "Superman" — played this time around by Skyler Gisondo ("Santa Clarita Diet," "The Righteous Gemstones"). To celebrate the 83rd anniversary of Jimmy Olsen's first (named) appearance in DC Comics, Gunn shared a first look of Gisondo in the role. He certainly has the perfect dimpled smile to play Jimmy, and it looks like he's committed to the part by dying his hair red.
Principal photography on "Superman" wrapped at the end of July, and Gunn unveiled the first look at Corenswet in costume back in May. The Daily Planet newsroom cast is rounded out by Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs Maisel") as Clark Kent's partner in journalism and in love, Lois Lane, and Wendell Pierce ("The Wire") as editor-in-chief Perry White.
Who is Jimmy Olsen?
Who is Jimmy Olsen? Well, he's Superman's pal! Just ask his spin-off comic book series, "Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen," which ran for almost 20 years and featured light-hearted, humorous, wacky adventures. For example, in "Superman's Saddest Day" Jimmy makes Superman cry by triggering memories of his dead parents and then harvests his Kryptonian tears in order to build a nuclear bomb. What a goofball!
Jimmy was first played on the screen by Jack Larson in the 1950s TV series "Adventures of Superman," and it was the popularity of the character on this show that led to his spin-off comic. Larson, who passed away in 2015, once recalled that the role catapulted him to such extreme heights of fame that it made him feel "panicked." On one occasion, he was forced to leave a restaurant where he was having breakfast because "the neighborhood kids ... saw Jimmy Olsen in this place and suddenly the streets were crowded and the police had to come in and get me out from these kids who saw Superman's pal."
Let's hope Gisondo is prepared to have his breakfasts cut short after "Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.