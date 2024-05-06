Superman First Look: David Corenswet Suits Up For Director James Gunn
It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's our first official look at actor David Corenswet suited up in James Gunn's "Superman" film!
In a surprise Monday reveal, the DC Universe head honcho took to social media to announce what countless fans have been anxiously waiting for. With all sorts of speculation surrounding the tone, style, and inspiration for the kickoff to DC's latest big-screen reboot, Gunn finally gave us our best look yet at what's to come in the very near future. In a new Instagram post, the filmmaker released an image taking place entirely in-camera (despite some funky-looking CGI in the background) of Corenswet's look in the famous tights, complete with the familiar S logo and cape (and trunks). Longtime fans will no doubt clock the New 52 influence on display, along with the actor's surprising similarities to Henry Cavill's general look in the Zack Snyder films. (We're going to take a wild guess and state that the "S" probably doesn't stand for hope this time around, however.)
Read on for the full image of the super-suit in all its glory!
David Corenswet suits up in our first official look for Superman
By all accounts, our newest on-screen iteration of Superman will be a return to franchise tradition, complete with the distinctive red trunks. What a time to be alive, folks. The film formerly titled "Superman: Legacy" (it has since dropped the "Legacy" subtitle, presumably because it's cleaner) is closer and closer to becoming reality, especially now that fans have the clearest look yet at the Superman suit that instantly sets this reboot apart from what came before. Not quite the Christopher Reeve homage as seen in "Superman Returns" in 2006 or the fancy new take developed by Zack Snyder and his creative team in Warner Bros.'s most recent reboot, this concept feels like the best of both worlds. And, intriguingly, James Gunn went out of his way on Instagram Threads to note that, "The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera." Feast your eyes on the full image below!
I spy with my little eye a much less padded suit, shiny red boots and cape (albeit with what looks like some battle damage), and even a tantalizing hint of those famous red trunks! Fans will have plenty to debate and argue over following this reveal, but this seems to confirm much of what Gunn & Co. have previously teased about the upcoming "Superman" flick: namely, that this will be an optimistic throwback taking its cues from the classic comic book run of "All-Star Superman." In addition to Corenswet, the movie stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillon as Guy Gardner, Isabela Mercad as Hawkgirl, and more. It bows in theaters on July 11, 2025.