Superman First Look: David Corenswet Suits Up For Director James Gunn

It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's our first official look at actor David Corenswet suited up in James Gunn's "Superman" film!

In a surprise Monday reveal, the DC Universe head honcho took to social media to announce what countless fans have been anxiously waiting for. With all sorts of speculation surrounding the tone, style, and inspiration for the kickoff to DC's latest big-screen reboot, Gunn finally gave us our best look yet at what's to come in the very near future. In a new Instagram post, the filmmaker released an image taking place entirely in-camera (despite some funky-looking CGI in the background) of Corenswet's look in the famous tights, complete with the familiar S logo and cape (and trunks). Longtime fans will no doubt clock the New 52 influence on display, along with the actor's surprising similarities to Henry Cavill's general look in the Zack Snyder films. (We're going to take a wild guess and state that the "S" probably doesn't stand for hope this time around, however.)

Read on for the full image of the super-suit in all its glory!