New Captain America 4 Footage Confirms Big X-Men-Related Theory, New Villains

Marvel Studios opened its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday night with some footage of "Captain America: Brave New World." The panel also wound up confirming some rumored details about the movie that weren't completely apparent from the film's first trailer.

Part of the presentation included a clip where President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) discusses the remains of the late Celestial Tiamut, whose "emergence" was thwarted (and humanity saved) back in 2021's "Eternals." A rumor circulating recently has claimed that the remains of Tiamut will be the source of adamantium (the metal alloy that Wolverine's skeleton and claws are coated in). This has seemingly been confirmed; in the footage shown tonight, Ford's Ross declares that "adamantium belongs to everyone."

Not only that, but the identity of Giancarlo Esposito's mystery villain has finally been confirmed: He's playing Sidewinder, King of the Serpent Society. These villainous snakes were previously confirmed to be in the movie (Rosa Salazar is playing Rachel Leighton/Diamondback, supervillain and sometimes girlfriend of Captain America), and it looks like their presence survived the substantial reshoots "Brave New World" underwent.

But what do these reveals suggest about the story of "Brave New World"?