Captain America: Brave New World Teaser Could Confirm Longtime X-Men Rumors

Chloé Zhao's 2021 Marvel flick "Eternals" had a fascinating premise for a superhero movie. The title heroes were un-aging, superpowered immortals who were placed on Earth by an ineffable space deity — Arishem the Celestial — thousands of years ago. Their job was to protect humanity from eerie monsters called Deviants, assuring that Earth's population of Homo sapiens continues to grow for millennia. Once the population has reached a certain point, the life energy on Earth's surface will activate a godlike zygote gestating deep within the planet's core. The baby Celestial will then "hatch" out of the Earth, destroying the planet, and take its place among its divine brethren as a creator of thousands of new worlds.

The Eternals are unaware of the consequences of their mission, and don't like that humanity has to die for a Celestial to be born. As such, the Eternals chose to break their programming, defy Arishem, and cease the new Celestial from hatching. At the end of the movie, the new Celestial, Tiamut, was left dead, having been turned to stone. The Eternals walked away, seeking a new identity for themselves.

Disappointingly, none of the subsequent films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have bothered to address the fact that a massive stone god is now resting, semi-emerged from the ocean. Surely that's a momentous enough event for, say, Ant-Man to comment on, right?

The new teaser trailer for Julius Onah's upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World" finally, at long last, acknowledges that Tiamut still exists. It's only seen briefly in the background of one shot, but Tiamut is real.

Tiamut's inclusion in "Brave New World," however, has sparked some rumors that the dead Celestial's body may prove to be the source of Adamantium.