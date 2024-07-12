Captain America 4 Finally Remembers The MCU's Biggest Forgotten Storyline

The early Marvel Cinematic Universe was franchise-making at its finest. It set the standard and the formula for building a cinematic universe that every studio is now following — for better and worse. The promise of characters crossing over from one movie to the next, of plot threads being planted in one movie only to be picked up in another, and large overarching stories that take years to tell was exciting and new.

With time, however, these features have started to become bugs. The number of movies in the MCU is now overwhelming, and watching all of them to catch up before a new title feels like a chore — especially when you take the TV shows into account.

With so many movies to watch, newer titles are now ignoring the events of past movies in order to be newcomer friendly and not lose potential audience members. This means that what was once the best thing about the MCU is mostly gone. In addition to teases for future movies that are never resolved, we now get a bunch of seemingly important plot developments that are immediately ignored by the larger franchise.

We saw this most recently in "Secret Invasion," where the entire plot of Skrulls infiltrating the planet ended up amounting to very little, and the Skrulls being kicked off Earth only barely referenced in "The Marvels." It is not all bad news, however, because one of the biggest abandoned plots of the MCU ever is finally being somewhat addressed in "Captain America: Brave New World." That's right, we're bringing back Tiamut the Celestial.