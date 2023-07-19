With One Episode Left, The Plot Of Secret Invasion Still Doesn't Make Much Sense

When the "Secret Invasion" comic book storyline was released in 2008, it was a massive crossover event, one that had huge revelations and consequences for the entire Marvel Comics universe. It showed big characters, from Captain Marvel to Elektra — as well as celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Tom Cruise — being Skrulls in disguise, with the invasion having significant consequences, like the dissolution of S.H.I.E.L.D. The reason for the invasion is clear: The Skrull Empire was destroyed in another comic book event the year prior, and they decide to invade Earth as vengeance for attacks on the Skrulls by the newly formed Illuminati. It's all comic book nonsense, but it made sense for what it was.

That is not the case for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on "Secret Invasion." The show is almost over, and for five weeks, we've seen Nick Fury desperately try to stop a plot that would destroy the human race in order to make a new home for the Skrull refugees on Earth. And yet, despite some spectacular performances by Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman and a very personal story about Nick Fury, the actual plot of "Secret Invasion" still makes little sense.

That is because the whole story and its apocalyptic stakes hinge on the idea that the villain Gravik and his radical Skulls are angry at Nick Fury and Captain Marvel for not finding a new home for them in the past 30 years, and for humanity not being open-minded enough to accept them as aliens. The thing is, neither of these sticking points makes sense.