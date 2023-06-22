How Marvel's Secret Invasion Compares To (And Changes) The Original Comic

Skrulls may look the same in Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they weren't introduced that way. The Skrullos natives, who are green with pointy ears and a ridged chin in their natural form, date back all the way to "Fantastic Four #2" (1961), one of the first superhero comics of Marvel's Silver Age. The Skrulls impersonated the Fantastic Four and framed them for crimes, and in retaliation, the Fantastic Four transformed them into cows and hypnotized them into thinking they are real cows, which is incredibly messed up and sure enough, in "Secret Invasion," the Skrulls are still pretty mad about it.

Indeed, the Skrulls in the Marvel Comics were a near-constant thorn in Earth's mightiest heroes' collective side, having caused a ruckus of one form or another throughout the storied history of the comic book universe. There were sympathetic Skrulls — Johnny Storm even married one, although he thought she was The Thing's ex-girlfriend at the time (look, it's complicated) — but they were largely introduced as villains and largely stayed that way.

In contrast, the Skrulls in the MCU were introduced as misunderstood victims of the Kree. Captain Marvel was convinced that the Skrulls were her enemies in her self-titled solo feature, only to discover that they weren't that bad at all, and were merely doing whatever they had to do to survive after their home world was destroyed following the Kree–Skrull War. Captain Marvel and Nick Fury vowed to find the Skrulls a new home for their people, and in exchange, they've done some work together over the years.

In short, the "Secret Invasion" in the comics was a natural extension of the Skrull's longstanding villainy. The "Secret Invasion" in the MCU comes as a bit of a surprise (or at least it does to Nick Fury).