Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Addresses Its Biggest Recast Role Right Away

There's a brand new status quo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, courtesy of our newest Captain America. For those who didn't end up keeping tabs on 2021's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series on Disney+, it's been a long wait to see a payoff to the tease in "Avengers: Endgame," in which Chris Evans' Steve Rogers officially retired from the role of Captain America and passed the mantle down to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. That moment has finally arrived with the first teaser for the next film in the series, fittingly titled "Captain America: Brave New World."

That's not the only noteworthy highlight included in the footage today, however. Among the many teases of high-flying action for the superhero formerly known as Falcon, the addition of Giancarlo Esposito as a mysterious villain, and even a certain Red Hulk getting into the action, the murky politics of this fourth "Captain America" film take centerstage with the tenuous alliance between Sam Wilson and presidential candidate Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. And, in a continuation of franchise tradition, the studio wasted no time directly addressing one of the more talked-about recasting scenarios in the entire shared universe.

Back in 2022, /Film confirmed the news that the role of Thaddeus Ross (previously portrayed by the late, great character actor William Hurt) would undergo a major recasting for "Brave New World" in the form of legendary film icon Harrison Ford, adding a burst of star power for Sam Wilson's first big-screen debut in the stars and stripes. But this is hardly the first time that Marvel President Kevin Feige has been forced to take a detour and make the best of an unfortunate behind-the-scenes situation. True to form, the new trailer dipped into a familiar bag of tricks to highlight the elephant in the room.