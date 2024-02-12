Kevin Feige Worried 'The Blip' Would Ruin The MCU – Then There Was A Global Pandemic

"Avengers: Infinity War" remains a monumental piece of blockbuster filmmaking. It's the first half of a two-part culmination of a decade's worth of world- and franchise-building — one that brought together dozens of heroes for the kind of crossover event you could previously only find in comic books. The movie also ended with one of the events that came to define pop culture in 2018: The Blip, wherein half of the universe disappeared from existence.

That moment not only made "Avengers: Endgame" an instant must-watch for every person on the planet with a pulse but also created a big concern for the head of Marvel Studios. In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recounts how he was worried The Blip would forever ruin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I was wary of it becoming like the Battle of New York, which was the third act of 'Avengers,' which ended up being referenced as an event kind of constantly," Feige said. As dramatically effective as having Thanos (temporarily) kill off half of the MCU was, Feige worried that audiences would quickly move on and stop caring about the emotional repercussions of such a cataclysm ... at least, until a real-life pandemic happened. "This experience that affected every human on Earth now has a direct parallel between what people who live in the MCU had encountered and what all of us in the real world have encountered," Feige explained.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" was the first MCU film to take place after The Blip, and it mostly took a comedic approach to the tragedy. (People reappearing on non-existing airplanes! A very funny tribute to the fallen Avengers!) The next time we got an MCU title, however, it was in the middle of the quarantine era of the pandemic.