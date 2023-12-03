Avengers: Infinity War Made A Problem For Marvel Only Killing Thanos Could Solve

The solution was to make most of "Endgame" not about defeating Thanos at all. In fact, the characters end up killing the guy off remarkably early on, but the infinity stones had already been destroyed and there's no way to undo the damage Thanos had done. The beginning of "Endgame" is not about beating up Thanos but about the characters trying and failing to make peace with the new world he's created. The result is an opening act that's incredibly bleak by MCU standards, but is undeniably a fresh, surprising change of pace.

"I think Trinh Tran, our executive producer, just said, 'God, I really wish we could just kill him.' And we all went, 'Wait a second. Could you?'" McFeely explained. "It sent us down this whole road, where we solved the issue in the first, what, 12 minutes?" The result, as director Joe Russo added, was a "very different" kind of movie, "one that's reflective and pensive and character-oriented rather than plot-oriented."

Sure enough, "Endgame" is filled with some of the best character moments in the MCU, or at least some of the most surprising. Say what you will of depressed Thor or the controversial Professor Hulk, but their changes helped sell the idea that five years had truly passed for these characters, that the world has started to move on while our main characters have been struggling with grief. It's a vital tone shift that makes the movie's climactic, triumphant final act all the more effective. As Russo explained, "We need to be re-reminded of who [the heroes] are and what they believe in, and what their emotional needs are." "Endgame" let us celebrate the characters' highs in the final act, but first they needed to let us experience their lows.